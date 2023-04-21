Chillicothe FFA – State Officer – Proficiency Awards

Members of the Chillicothe FFA have been in Columbia for the State FFA Convention.

During the Convention, Chillicothe FFA President Claire Walker was named 2023/24 State FFA Vice President. Walker is a member of the Chillicothe High School Class of 2023. After graduating high school, she plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to study agribusiness management, international business, and political science. Upon graduation, Walker plans to be involved in agriculture through international agricultural relations and public policy.

Several teams and individuals have participated in various proficiency competitions. First and Second Place Awards received include:

1st Place – Turf Grass Management – Austen Minnick

1st Place – Grain Production Entrepreneurship – Emily Schreiner

2nd Place – Veterinary Science – Ella Johnson

2nd Place – Small Animal Production & Care – Chloe Clements

2nd Place – Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Carver Crawford

The Chillicothe FFA is the 15th Place Chapter in the State.