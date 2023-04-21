fbpx
Personnel and Legal Matters Lead Trenton City Council Agenda

Election result approval and reorganization are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday.  The meeting begins at 7:00 pm.  Following the pledge and the prayer, the council will go into a closed executive session to handle legal and personnel matters.

Ordinances on the agenda include a rock hauling contract and an amendment to the nuisance ordinance for penalties.

The council will then approve the April 4th election results and adjourn sine die.

Following the swearing-in, the council will reconvene and handle appointments to positions and committees.

Other items on the agenda include the convention and visitors bureau budget, a lien release, budget adjustments, an airport hanger lease, and bids for banking and the water main project

