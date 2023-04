There are just two appearances on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm with the approval of bills and payroll.

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present the contract and ordinance for approval of the Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead a discussion on adding a Marijuana tax on the August Ballot and the ballot wording.

An executive session is also planned to follow the regular meeting.