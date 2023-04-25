One Injured In Rollover Crash In Caldwell County

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Caldwell County left a Topeka, KS woman with moderate injuries. The crash happened at about 10:20 am Monday on US 36, just east of Cameron. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Debora A Blevens was westbound and ran off the south side of the road, into the median. The vehicle struck a crossover and went airborne, struck the ground, and overturned one time before coming to rest on its wheels. Blevens was wearing a safety belt. She was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital and later flown to Truman Medical Center

