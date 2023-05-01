Charles E. Brewer, 86 of Lock Springs passed away, Friday April 28, 2023 at his home under the care of hospice and his family. He was born on December 21, 1936 in Davies County, to Ara C. Brewer and Manona (Cox) Brewer. He graduated from Jamesport High School. Charles married Carolyn Ann Burton on January 8, 1955 in Gallatin, MO. Charles joined the U.S. Army on January 18, 1955, he spent most of his tour of duty in Germany. He was discharged on January 8, 1958 and returned home to Davies County to farm and work for H&H Grain company of Lock Springs. H&H was purchased by MFA he continued to work for MFA and retired and many years. Charles continued work on his farming operation for many years.

He loved hunting quail and deer and most of all spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife Carolyn, four children Steve & wife Lynda of Lock Springs, Tom and wife Norma Jo of Lock Springs. Stacy Lynn Snodderly and husband Graig of Excelsior Springs and Cliff and wife Pat of Brandenburg, KY.; nine grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson

Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home. There will a Visitation on Tuesday May 2, 2023 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm and a funeral service on May 3, 2023 at 1:30pm with burial to follow at Clear Creek Cemetery of Jamesport Missouri.