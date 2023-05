Hornets Tennis Takes Down Knob Noster 7-2

The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team took down Knob Noster on Thursday night 7 – 2.

Singles (4-2)

1. Josh Adams 4 – 8 Courter

2. Jadon Collins 8 – 1 Lang

3. Anthony Trantham 8-9 (5-7 tiebreaker) Howard

4. Jackson Reeter 8 – 1 Bedgood

5. Andrew Snider 8 – 1 Raymond

6. Parker Savage 8 – 6 Roach

Doubles (3-0)

1. Adam/Collins 9 – 7 Courter/Howard

2. Trantham/Reeter 8 – 0 Lang/Raymond

3. Snider/Savage 8 – 6 Bedgood/Roach

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday when they host Lafayette at 4 pm.