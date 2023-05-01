Local Unemployment Rates

Unemployment numbers for March are mixed in comparison with February. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.0%, up from 1.8%

Chariton…………. 2.4%, up from 2.1%

Daviess…………. 2.4% steady from February

Carroll…………… 2.6% down from 2.8%

Caldwell…………. 2.7% steady from February

Grundy………….. 2.9% steady since January

Sullivan………….. 3.1% steady from February

Linn………………. 3.5% steady since January

The State of Missouri is at 2.7% – steady from February. The US unemployment figure is 3.6%, down from 3.9% in February.