Local Unemployment Rates

Unemployment numbers for March are mixed in comparison with February. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 2.0%, up from 1.8%
Chariton…………. 2.4%, up from 2.1%
Daviess…………. 2.4% steady from February
Carroll…………… 2.6% down from 2.8%
Caldwell…………. 2.7% steady from February
Grundy………….. 2.9% steady since January
Sullivan………….. 3.1% steady from February
Linn………………. 3.5% steady since January
The State of Missouri is at 2.7% – steady from February. The US unemployment figure is 3.6%, down from 3.9% in February.