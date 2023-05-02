Crowder State Park Celebrating Truman’s Birthday

A celebration of Harry S Truman’s 139th birthday will be Monday – May 8th, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm at Crowder State Park in Trenton. Senior citizens are invited to learn more about other famous Missourians. Although only one U.S. president has hailed from the Show-Me State, there are many notable people who called Missouri home.

The event includes lunch, a park tour and a tour of the Thompson House, which is owned by the Friends of the Thompson House organization, who is cohosting the event.

The event is free, but registration is required and must be completed by noon Friday, May 5. A registration link is available at icampmo.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx and by selecting “Crowder State Park” as the location.