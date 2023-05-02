Hornets Baseball Loses Heartbreaker To Maryville In Extras 10-9

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team dropped its game at Maryville on Tuesday night 10-9 in nine innings. Senior Spoofhound Blake Katen hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th inning to grab the victory for Maryville.

Chillicothe got out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the 3rd inning following a three run home run hit by Max Wagers. Maryville responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the 3rd.

The Spoofhounds extended their lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning. But Chillicothe added four of their own in the top of the 6th to take a 7-5 lead. Koby Wagers hit a huge RBI double to spark the 6th inning run.

The Hornets went into the 7th inning up 7-6 looking to add on an insurance run, and they tallied two of them. This gave Maryville one chance to extend the game, needing three runs in the bottom of the 7th to do so.

The Spoofhounds manufactured the three they needed to force extra innings and the game remained tied until the bottom of the 9th when senior Spoofhound Blake Katen hit a walk-off single to secure the victory for Maryville.

The Hornets fall to 7-11 on the year and are back in action on Thursday at 4:30 pm when they host Benton.