A Kansas City woman was booked into the Clinton County Jail Monday. Thirty-two-year-old Rachel Leann Waldrep was arrested in Grundy County on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged possession of a Controlled Substance. A Bond Hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 am in the third floor Livingston County Circuit Courtroom, Bond is currently set at $20,000 cash only.

Like this: Like Loading...