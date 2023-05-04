Two Vehicles Purchased For Chillicothe Police Department

The purchase of two All Wheel Drive vehicles for the Chillicothe Police Department was approved in a special meeting of the City Council. Chief Jon Maples says the department will receive one vehicle immediately, but the other will take 3-4 months for delivery. The Council approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Durango and a 2021 Ford Explorer from Woody’s.

The Durango is a six-cylinder vehicle that cost $39,626. The Explorer is similar to the department’s current vehicles. The cost after a $7,000 trade-in is $38,287.

The trade-in is a 2017 Explorer