Irish Relays Results; Lady Hornets Place 1st, Hornets 2nd

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the 2023 Irish Relays on Thursday evening at Lafayette. The Lady Hornets placed 1st and the Hornets finished in 2nd place.

Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:

Running Events:

100m dash:

Girls – Rebecca Pittman-Maupin – 13.40 (3rd place)

Boys – Jacob Adams – 11.48 (3rd place)

200m dash:

Girls – Rebecca Pittman-Maupin – 28.27 (2nd place)

Boys – Jacob Adams – 23.00 (1st place)

400m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 1:01.22 (1st place)

800m dash:

Girls – Isabella Garr – 2:49.73 (3rd place)

Boys – Laik Graham – 2:09.66 (3rd place)

1600m:

Girls – Rylee Anderson – 6:30.08 (3rd place)

Boys –

Laik Graham – 4:50.00 (1st place)

Benjamin Brubaker – 5:11.49 (3rd place)

3200m:

Boys –

Cain Evans – 10:12.56 (1st place)

Clayton Savage – 11:55.46 (2nd place)

300m hurdles:

Boys – Alijah Hibner – 45.79 (2nd place)

4 x 100m relay:

Boys – Kenyen Gannan, Jonathan Sanchez, Corbin Rodenberg, Jacob Adams – 45.83 (1st place)

4 x 200m relay:

Boys – Kenyen Gannan, Jonathan Sanchez, Corbin Rodenberg, Jacob Adams – 1:37.14 (2nd place)

4 x 400m relay

Girls – Rebecca Pittman-Maupin, Lyla Beetsma, Glenna Barnett, Kayanna Cranmer – 4:27.21 (1st place)

4 x 800m relay

Girls – Glenna Barnett, Lyla Beetsma, Isabella Garr, Kayanna Cranmer – 10:48.83 (1st place)

Boys – Cain Evans, Laik Graham, Luke Thompson, Clayton Savage – 8:57.80 (2nd place)

Jumping Events

High Jump:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 1.45m (1st place)

Long Jump:

Girls –

Sadie Bonderer – 4.45m (2nd place)

Anna Pfaff – 4.40m (3rd place)

Boys – Javon Kille – 5.42m (2nd place)

Triple Jump

Girls –

Lyla Beetsma – 10.29m (1st place)

Anna Pfaff – 10.24m (2nd place)

Boys –

Javon Kille – 12.27m (1st place)

Kenyen Gannan – 12.06m (2nd place)

Throwing Events

Shot Put:

Girls – Sadie Midgyett – 9.68m (3rd place)

Discus:

Girls – Sadie Midgyett – 33.87m (1st place)

Boys – Isaiah Sprong – 42.65m (2nd place)

Javelin:

Girls –

Hope Helton – 32.05m (2nd place)

Tori Stoner – 31.87m (3rd place)

Boys – Cy Evans – 48.49m (1st place)

TEAM SCORES

Girls –

1. Chillicothe – 140

2. Lafayette – 111

3. Maryville – 97

Boys –

1. Maryville – 174

2. Chillicothe – 167

3. Hogan Prep – 82