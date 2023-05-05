Serious Injury Crash In Carroll County

A Centerview Missouri man had serious injuries when he was struck from behind at about 5:30 am Thursday. Twenty-one-year-old Richard L Baker of Centerview was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital and later flown to Centerpoint Hospital with serious injuries. State Troopers report Baker was northbound on US 65 and stopped at a light at CR 340, when he was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old James F Johnson of Booneville. Johnson had moderate injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Neither driver was wearing a safety belt.

