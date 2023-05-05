Sheriff’s Report For Late April & Early May

The incident and arrest report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department includes several investigations and arrests.

Incidents include:

April 27 the School Resource Officer investigated an incident at Chillicothe High School where a student was found in possession of intoxicating beverages and was consuming one of containers at school. The items were seized and parent(s) notified as was juvenile officer in addition to the school administration taking proper action.

April 29 a deputy was assisting the Chillicothe Police and Chillicothe Fire on a fire call. A citizen turned over a bag of drugs that had been found nearby.

May 3 deputies began an investigation of alleged Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A hotline call was made and information being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

Arrests:

April 25. Deputies served a warrant on 41-year-old Matthew James Lowe of St. Joseph for alleged Violation of a Protection Order. He posted bond and was released.

April 26 at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was on 36 for a very high-speed motorcycle being driven dangerously eastbound on U.S. 36. The motorcycle was stopped for alleged 99 in a 65. The deputy found the driver had no valid motorcycle license. 22-year-old Logan Lee Haughton of Chillicothe was arrested, processed, and released.

April 27 at 4:23 p.m. deputies arrested 23-year-old Austin Glen Wedlock of Chula when he surrendered on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear. He posted bond and was released.

April 28 deputies extradited 49-year-old Dawn K. Teal of Chillicothe, from the Randolph County Sheriff on a warrant for alleged class E felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing-Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to Any Person. She was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

April 29 at 3:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 west of Wheeling and arrested 24-year-old Teresita Marie Killmade of Orlando Florida for the alleged speeding and Driving While Suspended. She was processed and released.

April 30 at 12:55 a.m. a deputy was assisting Chillicothe PD on an assault investigation when the deputy located a witness with an outstanding warrant. 33-year-old Marty Kropf of Sedalia was arrested on Cooper County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Non-Moving Traffic Offense. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending extradition.