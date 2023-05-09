Dale Warren 95, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday May 7, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dale was born on June 20, 1927 to his Parents Clearance Warren and Mabel (Hosfield) Warren. Dale Married Rema Irene Lingard on January 1, 1952 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He Graduated from Wheeling High School he then joined the U.S. Navy. After the U.S. Navy he worked as a guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center for several years. He also worked a Farmer all of his life. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dale enjoyed Woodworking, Hunting, fishing, and most of all he love to spend time with his family.

Dale is survived by Wife Rema Warren; Sons Tom (Brenda) Warren of Chillicothe, MO, Donnie (Patrica) Warren of Wheeling, MO, Daughter; Connie (Bill) Yarbrough of Wheeling, MO, Son; Timmy (Linda) Warren of North Richland Hills, Texas, Grandchildren; Tammy Meservy, Scott Warren, Paul Warren, Bailey Warren, Caleb Warren, Mandy Warren, Jacob Warren, William Warren, Sarah Caselman, Douglas Yarbrough, Stacey Yarbrough, 18 Great Grandchildren; and Several Nieces and Nephew.

Dale is preceded by his Parents Clearance Warren and Mabel (Hosfield) Warren, Grandson Dale Yarbrough, and Sister Wilma Lea Williams.

Memorials in honor of Dale can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Mercy or Shriners Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at a later date.