Kelsey Mae Reeter, age 30, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Kelsey was born the daughter of Roger Douglas Reeter and Kimberley Rae (Reece) West on April 19, 1993, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a CHS graduate. Kelsey worked as a nurse’s aide at Grand River Health Care Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include her mother, Kim West and husband Tom of Chillicothe, Missouri; her father, Doug Reeter of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Doug Reeter, Jr., of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Ashley McClure of Chillicothe, Missouri, Courtney Burnett and husband Larry of Kansas City, Missouri, and Katie Woodworth and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Missouri; maternal grandfather, Rod Will of Kearney, Missouri, her boyfriend; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Francis L. Reeter; maternal grandmother, Karen Mize; and paternal grandfather, Roger G. Reeter.

Cremation was held. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Courtney Burnett for Kelsey’s funeral expenses and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.