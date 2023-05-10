Four recent bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

50-year-old Jeffery Dwaine Morris of Cameron was arrested May 5th on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

33-year-old Jeremy Jacob Buch was arrested Saturday by Chillicothe Police for alleged leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. His arraignment was held Tuesday and he remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only. A bond hearing is set for this morning.

34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown was arrested Sunday by Jackson County officers on a Probation Violation warrant on a charge of non-support. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash only.

45-year-old Timothy Adam Stanley of Sumner was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Bond is set at $1,000 Cash Only.