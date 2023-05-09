Hornets Tennis Individual Districts Results

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team was one of five teams that competed in individual districts on Saturday. The five teams consisted of Cameron, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Richmond, and Trenton. Singles:

1st – Felix DeHesselle (Richmond)

2nd – Isaac Dixon (Trenton)

3rd – Jadon Collins (Chillicothe) *Josh Adams was knocked out of the quarterfinal round after losing a tie breaker to Isaac Dixon of Trenton Doubles:

1st – Trent Villacampa / Bradyn Sager (Trenton) 2nd – Maverick Sole / Tucker Otto (Trenton) 3rd – Gabe Peterson / Jackson Reeter (Chillicothe) *Andrew Snider / Parker Savage were eliminated in the quarterfinal round after beating Richmond’s #2 doubles team.

Boys Tennis team districts begin at 4 pm on Tuesday at Danner Park.