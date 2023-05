The Marijuana Sales Tax for Chillicothe will go before the voters. The Chillicothe City Council officially approved the tax of 3% on the sale of recreational marijuana, pending the approval of voters. City Administrator Roze Frampton read the ballot language that will be on the August 8th ballot

Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham told the council he would rather Marijuana Sales were not allowed here, but since it was approved by the voters, he agrees with the tax.