Mary Ann Sweeney, known lovingly as Ann, age 85, of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Life Care Center in Carrollton, Missouri, with her beloved husband Ray by her side.

She was born at the family home in Norborne, Missouri, October 21, 1937, the daughter of George William “Billy” and Frances (Linville) Schifferdecker, both of the Norborne area.

Ann graduated from Norborne High School in 1955 and went on to attend college at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. On September 11, 1956, Ann married Raymond Sweeney of Carrollton, Missouri, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norborne, Missouri, and they were later blessed with two children, Kevin Randall and Amy Denise.

She was a secretary, and business owner and operator along with her husband, of Ray Sweeney, Inc., Business Management Services, and Ventek. Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Beta Sigma Phi, Carrollton Woman’s Club, Carrollton Country Club, and a founding member of the Carroll County Museum. She liked helping at elections by being a poll worker, and her dedication to her community and children was evident when she became one of the first to volunteer during the formation of Head Start in Carrollton.

Ann’s intellect and determination led her to serve as President of the Root Levy District Board of Directors in Wakenda, Missouri, a position typically held by men. She was a well-respected businesswoman who loved to read, work in her beautiful rose gardens, and Tole paint. Ann and Raymond were avid travelers, enjoying trips to Italy, Spain, California, Florida, and Hawaii. For many years they enjoyed sailing at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She took great pride in her appearance. Her elegance and grace were admired by many, including her daughter, who thought her to be as beautiful as Jacqueline Kennedy (only taller)! Ann had a special place in her heart for dogs, particularly her Lhasa Apso, Pamu. Above all else, Ann was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family and looked forward to family gatherings.

Ann is survived by her husband, Charles Raymond Sweeney of the home; one son, Kevin Randall Sweeney and wife Erika of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Amy Denise Sweeney Rosenfeld and husband Les of Overland Park, Kansas; one sister, Phyllis Kay “Kay” Cafer of Columbia, Missouri; three grandchildren, Caroline Anne Sweeney, Katherine Margaret Gard (Nick), and Rachel Ahava Rosenfeld-Dlatt (Bradley); two great-grandchildren, Blakely Gard and Pierson Gard.

She is survived by the following Sweeney brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dorothy “Ducky” Jean Huppe, Patricia “Pat” Ann Sweeney, Patricia “Pat” Louise Calvert, Eugene “Gene” Michael Sweeney (Donna), Margaret “Margie” Ellen Stober (Dick), Rita “Rita” Kathleen Bales (John), William “Bill” Thomas Sweeney,(Annette), Cheri “Cheri” Lou Sweeney, Robert “Bob” David Sweeney (Chris), John “John” Donald Sweeney (Loralee), Constance “Connie” Josephine Sweeney, and Doris Annette “Annette” Smith (Wayne).

Her surviving Linville cousins are Doris (Linville) Beebe (Dave) of Norborne, Missouri, John Linville (Connie) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Elaine Linville of Liberty, Missouri. For an extended period in the 1970s, Ann and Ray lovingly raised Lara Steinke (Alan) of Tehachapi, California who is the daughter of Ann’s cousin Dennis King.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Frances Schifferdecker; one infant brother, Billy Linville Schifferdecker; cousins, Dennis and Julia King, Larry King, and Dorothy and Eddie Butts; two brothers-in-law, Dick Sweeney and Dan Sweeney; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Lavelock and Betty Armentrout.

Ann’s life will be remembered by her family and friends as one filled with love, faith, and selflessness. Her legacy will continue through the lives of those she touched and the memories they share. In honor of Ann’s memory, the family asks that you consider spending time with loved ones or performing an act of kindness in her name.

Please join the family as they receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carrollton, Missouri, officiated by Father Ken Criqui.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider H.E.L.P. Cancer Fund, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Sweeney Trade School Scholarship Fund, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Her family offers their most sincere thanks to the specialist physicians who have provided medical care to Ann over the many years, and especially to the staff of the Life Care Center and Preferred Hospice of Lexington, and especially for the dedicated full-time care of Sherry Kelb, Deborah Jenkins, Dottie Kurth, and Ann’s sisters-in-law Pat Calvert and Connie Wiard, during the last year at the Life Care Center of her 35-year fight against the effects of Multiple Sclerosis. Also sincere thanks are offered to Andy Kelb and Pat Calvert for their dedicated assistance to Ray in maintaining normalized home functions while he spent much of his time with Ann at the Life Care Center.

Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and click on the obituaries link.