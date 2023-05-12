Resources From Multiple Agencies Available For Linn & Grundy County Storm Victims

A Multi-agency resource center will be available to those affected by the recent severe weather in Linn and Grundy counties.

The multi-agency resource center will be located in the Thorne Center of the Linneus Methodist Church on May 13th from noon to 6 pm. This will be a central location for local and state agencies and human service organizations to answer questions and provide information and disaster-related assistance to those impacted by disasters.

Services available may include insurance information, legal services, food stamp replacement services, health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, and gift cards.

Those attending are asked to bring proof of address and photo identification.

Meals will be available.