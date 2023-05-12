Chillicothe Area Arts Council End of Season & Changes

The final 2023 season performance for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will be June 4th at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. Arts Council Director Marylou VanDeventer says this marks the return of the Community Choir.

Tickets for that show are $20 for adults and $10 for students.

The box office will open at 2:00 pm. Season Tickets will be accepted.

The 2023/24 Chillicothe Area Arts Council season will look a bit different. VanDeventer says they will again have the Community Choir. She says the Arts Council will NOT be part of Chautauqua this year.

There will be a continuation of the Chilli Arts Opry programs. Additional programming still needs to be finalized.