Class 3 District 8 Track And Field Meet Results

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the Class 3 District 8 Championships on Saturday.

Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:

Running Events:

400m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 59.34 (1st place)

800m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 2:33.08 (2nd place)

Boys – Luke Thompson – 2:04.63 (2nd place)

1600m:

Boys – Laik Graham – 4:53.76 (3rd place)

3200m:

Boys – Cain Evans – 10:18.47 (1st place)

4 x 400m relay

Girls – Chillicothe – 4:15.41 (1st place)

4 x 800m relay

Girls – Chillicothe – 10:34.75 (1st place)

Boys – Chillicothe – 8:42.73 (3rd place)

Jumping Events

High Jump:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 4-11.00 (1st place)

Pole Vault:

Boys –

Charles Walker – 12-11.50 (1st place)

Gavin Funk – 11-11.75 (2nd place)

Triple Jump

Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 33-10.75 (3rd place)

Boys – Javon Kille – 42-05.50 (3rd place)

Throwing Events

Shot Put:

Boys – Silas Midgyett – 47-06.75 (3rd place)

Discus:

Boys – Bo Smith – 140-03.00 (2nd place)

Javelin:

Girls – Hope Helton – 117-03.50 (3rd place)

Boys – Cy Evans – 157-09.75 (2nd place)