Class 3 District 8 Track And Field Meet Results

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the Class 3 District 8 Championships on Saturday.
Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:
Running Events:
400m dash:
Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 59.34 (1st place)
800m dash:
Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 2:33.08 (2nd place)
Boys – Luke Thompson – 2:04.63 (2nd place)
1600m:
Boys – Laik Graham – 4:53.76 (3rd place)
3200m:
Boys – Cain Evans – 10:18.47 (1st place)
4 x 400m relay
Girls – Chillicothe – 4:15.41 (1st place)
4 x 800m relay
Girls – Chillicothe – 10:34.75 (1st place)
Boys – Chillicothe – 8:42.73 (3rd place)
Jumping Events
High Jump:
Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 4-11.00 (1st place)
Pole Vault:
Boys –
Charles Walker – 12-11.50 (1st place)
Gavin Funk – 11-11.75 (2nd place)
Triple Jump
Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 33-10.75 (3rd place)
Boys – Javon Kille – 42-05.50 (3rd place)
Throwing Events
Shot Put:
Boys – Silas Midgyett – 47-06.75 (3rd place)
Discus:
Boys – Bo Smith – 140-03.00 (2nd place)
Javelin:
Girls – Hope Helton – 117-03.50 (3rd place)
Boys – Cy Evans – 157-09.75 (2nd place)