Kids FREE Fishing Derby June 3rd

The annual FREE Kids Fishing Derby, sponsored by the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance (NMSA) and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), will be June 3rd from 9:00 am to Noon. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m, at the pond on the west side of the Baptist Home in Chillicothe.

NMSA President Steve Shoot says “Every youngster 15 years of age and under will receive a free fishing lure when they register”.

When the tournament end at 12 noon, Shoot said the organizations will have a drawing for over $1,000 in fishing gear. The child must be present to win and must be registered.

Shoot says this is a non-competitive event, and only the kids will be allowed to fish. Adults will be allowed to help kids cast and provide minimal assistance when a fish is being brought to shore.”

The MDC will be providing fishing tackle and live bait for those kids without tackle.