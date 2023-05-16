MoDOT Closing Route D At Rattlesnake Creek

The Livingston County bridge over Route D at Rattlesnake Creek will close Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge, south of US 36 and north of Ludlow will be closed due to continued deterioration of the bridge superstructure. The bridge will remain closed until it can be replaced.

The bridge was built in 1965 and had been identified as a priority replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Contracts may not be awarded until December, with completion of the bundle by the end of 2024.