Five Chillicothe R-II School District Staff members were honored at the School Board meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the list includes:o

The school Board presented each with a plaque and Representatve Peggy McGaugh presented proclamations to each of the retirees.

Deborah Peery – 20 years

Ellen Gott – 25 years (Not Pictured)

Kenny Estes – 30 years

Laurinda Davison – 26 years

Janet Abby – 14 years