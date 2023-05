Two Chillicothe juniors competed in the Class 3 Individual Boys Golf State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. Jackson Trout grabbed 14th place and James Mathew placed 34th.

Trout shot a four-over 76 on Monday sitting him at 6th place heading into the final round. A 2nd round 82 gave him a total score of 158 to place him tied for 14th place.

Mathew posted an 80 on day one and an 89 on day two to give him a total score of 169 for the week placing him in a tie for 34th place.