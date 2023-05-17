US 36 Overpass At Hamilton To Be Replaced

The Highway 13 Bridge over US 36, which has been struck several times by trucks passing below the bridge, will be replaced beginning later this month. The Missouri Department of Transportation awarded the contract to Capitol Paving and Construction

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge to all traffic the morning of Tuesday, May 30th. The project is expected to be completed in early August.

The bridge, built in 1958, has been struck multiple times. As part of the replacement project, the new bridge superstructure has been designed to increase clearance beneath the bridge to help prevent future damage. The new bridge will also include a pedestrian walkway on the west side.

As part of the project, demolition will take place from approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, through noon Wednesday, May 31, both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 will close for bridge demolition. Traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the Route 13 exit during the closure. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.