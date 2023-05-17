Two With Serious Injuries In Crash Near Hamilton

A Three vehicle crash on Westbound US 36 near Hamilton, left two drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened Tuesday at about 2:05 pm as 71-year-old Michael Schieber of Hamilton was northbound on Route P and attempted to go west on US 36. He ran into the driver’s side of 66-year-old Phillip L Payne of Champaign, IL, causing the Payne vehicle to hit the driver’s side of a westbound semi.

Schieber and Payne were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.