fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Two With Serious Injuries In Crash Near Hamilton

A Three vehicle crash on Westbound US 36 near Hamilton, left two drivers with serious injuries.  State Troopers report the crash happened Tuesday at about 2:05 pm as 71-year-old Michael Schieber of Hamilton was northbound on Route P and attempted to go west on US 36.  He ran into the driver’s side of 66-year-old Phillip L Payne of Champaign, IL, causing the Payne vehicle to hit the driver’s side of a westbound semi.

Schieber and Payne were taken to  Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.  The driver of the semi was not injured.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: