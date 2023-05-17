Sixteen Projects For Roy Blunt Reservoir

Sixteen projects for the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan will be bid out or begin construction this fall. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission made the announcement of the projects that include:

Clay Liner on East Ridge Dam, Trench and Spillway Recreational Components Relocation of Boynton Historic Structure to Marina Site Raw Water Intake Raw Water Line Water Treatment Plant Phase 1A, and 1B Utility Relocation from Roy Blunt Reservoir Impacts Pollock Sewer #1 Pollock to Marina Pollock Sewer #2 Marina to Milan Source Water Protection and Stormwater Mitigation (Road/Project) Projects Bat Mitigation Easement 319 Rip Rap Placement Remaining Clearing and Grubbing, Stump Removal BUILD Project(s) Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge Mitigation

Several engineering firms and government agencies remain heavily involved throughout the project.