The 11th annual Cops ‘N Bobbers fishing event at the Barton Farm Campus pond will be hosted by the Trenton Police Department. Cops ‘N Bobbers is June 3rd from 9:00 am to Noon and is co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, NCMC Barton Farm Campus, Quail Forever and a local insurance company.

The event is free for the kids and lunch is provided. Kids participating will be eligible for prizes

Please note that children under 11 years of age must be accompanied by an adult and youth 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit.