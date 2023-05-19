CPD Evidence Team Completes Certification

The Chillicothe Police Department evidence management team attended an “Evidence Management Professional” Certification Class at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy. The program provided comprehensive and relevant evidence management training that meets the unique and changing needs for evidence room operations.

The two-day class focused on principles, processes, and problem-solving to equip evidence personnel with the essential knowledge and skills required to ensure the integrity of all of the evidence in our agency’s property room.

Chief Maples says this was great training for the staff and the team does a great job in the evidence management division within the department.

The evidence management division consists of Evidence Supervisor Sergeant Curtis Hays, Detective Kami Nelson, Officer Sam Wright, and Officer Jeff Allen.