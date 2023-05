Chillicothe Board of Public Works considers bids as part of their agenda Tuesday morning. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU Offices.

Reports from the department heads will include the Water Resource Superintendent presenting bids for Levee Repair and the replacement of the Water Treatment Plant roof.

The General Manager Matt Hopper will provide the board Clarification of Retirement Compensation

An executive session is also planned to follow the regular meeting if it is required.