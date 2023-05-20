Braymer Teens Injured In Roll-Over Crash

A single-vehicle crash just south of Braymer left two 16-year-old boys injured Friday afternoon. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on SE Kirkpatrick Road, when the driver was southbound and had slowed for a railroad crossing. He rapidly accelerated, losing control. He ran off the east side of the road, struck a utility pole and the pick-up overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. the passenger had moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.