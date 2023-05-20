Missouri Department of Conservation Considering Fee Increase

An increase in the MDC permit prices is under consideration following a presentation to the Missouri Conservation Commission. The permit fees have not increased in 20 years, while costs for the MDC continue to rise.

Under the proposal, on average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices would be adjusted by about $1.

The additional revenue from permit sales will help MDC maintain and improve its nationally recognized programs and services for hunters, anglers, wildlife watcher, and others.

A few of the proposed permit price increases are:

The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit would go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47.

The price of a resident fishing permit would go from $12 to $13. The average price for surrounding states is $23.

The price of a resident small game hunting permit would go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57.

The price of a resident spring turkey permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69

The price of a resident firearm deer permit would go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06.

Those under 16 and over 65 years of age will still get no-cost small-game hunting permits and no-cost fishing permits.

MDC will next seek public comments about its proposed permit price adjustments. To submit a comment, visit mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-price-adjustments-2023.