Chillicothe Man Enters Guilty Plea

A Chillicothe man plead guilty in Clay County Court Friday afternoon after a change of venue earlier in the week. Fifty-five-year-old Richard E Anson agreed to plead guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Three other charges were dropped. Anson waived the sentencing assessment and Judge Shane Alexander sentence him to successfully complete Court Program on DIVERSION track effective immediately. He will serve SHOCK incarceration until 5/23/23 at 12:00 PM, and will then be released to Tracker for transport to KCVA for intake, then report directly to Footprints.

