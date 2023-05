A Brookfield woman had minor injuries when she sideswiped a large truck Monday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred Monday at about 8:45 am as 26-year-old Samantha J Walgren of Brookfield was southbound on Highway 5 near Marceline and crossed the centerline, sideswiped the truck. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a safety belt.

The truck driver was not injured,