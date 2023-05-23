Two Grundy County Teens Ejected From Truck

Two Grundy County teens had minor injuries after they were thrown from their truck Monday evening. State Troopers report a 17-year-old boy from Laredo and a 15-year-old girl from Galt were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton following the rollover crash at about 7:10 pm, on NE 110th Avenue, 2 miles south of Galt.

According to the report, the boy was driving northbound on NE 110 and lost control, skidded off the west side of the roadway and the truck overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. They were not wearing safety belts and were ejected from the truck.