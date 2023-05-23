Trenton Residents Injured In Clay County Crash

A 32-year-old Trenton man and one-year-old child were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Clay County Saturday morning. State Troopers report the crash happened when Aaron Shoop of Trenton was southbound on Interstate 35 at about 11:15 am and was struck from behind as he was stopped for traffic congestion. The collision forced his vehicle to strike the one head of him and pushed that vehicle into another.

Shoop had moderate injuries and his one-year-old passenger had minor injuries. The child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and Shoop was taken to Truman Medical Center. They were wearing safety belts.

The other drivers were not injuried.