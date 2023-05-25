Missouri Drought Conditions

Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions are in place for the KCHI listing area. While much of southern Missouri and the far northwest corner are showing normal moisture levels, much of the state is below normal.

The hardest hit part of the state is Central Missouri, with severe drought conditions and a couple of pockets of extreme drought.

In the abnormally dry and moderate drought, river and pond levels begin to drop, crops could be stunted and wildlife may become stressed.

In Chillicothe, the rainfall amounts for January through March were above average for the past 10 years. In April, we had less than the average rainfall of the past 10 years. So far in May, we have had 3.58 inches, about .8 below normal.

The total rainfall for Chillicothe is 13.64 inches so far this year, about 1.5 inches below normal.