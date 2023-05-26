Streets And Sidewalks On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council will meet TUESDAY evening. The council normally meets on the 2nd and last Monday of each month, but because of the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is postponed one day to Tuesday, May 30th at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Appearances on the agenda include:

Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie presenting an ordinance to accept a bid for the 2023 Chip Seal projects

City Clerk Amy Hess will present an ordinance for the bid for concrete material for the sidewalk improvement program.

City Attorney Robert Cowherd will present an ordinance for a temporary construction easement with the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission on the Rail Line owned by the City of Chillicothe.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will request a motion to reinstate the vacation cap. She will also lead a discussion about the Muddy Creek Bridge.

No executive session is planned for this meeting.