The Livingston County Commission will discuss tourism as part of their meetings next week. The Commissioners Meet Tuesday, May 30th, and Thursday, June 1st at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Thursday, the commissioners will meet with the Director of Tourism about ARPA Funds.

Also on the agendas for the meetings are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

The meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the public