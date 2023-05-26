Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three were booked into jail for Livingston County recently.

Wednesday, Grundy County officers arrested 49-year-old Jody Wayne Johnson of Chillicothe on a Livingston County warrant for alleged stealing. He is held at the Grundy County Jail with bond set at $3,000 cash.

Thursday:

Officials in Macon County arrested 34-year-old Michael Cortez DeShawn Sanders of Chillicothe on warrants for alleged failing to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged failure to register a sex offender and driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $12,500.

Macon County officials also arrested 36-year-old Shane Owen Glasgow of Chillicothe on a Livingston County warrant for alleged dring while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500.