A 15-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash near Milan Saturday afternoon. State Troopers report the crash occurred on Highway 5, three miles south of Milan as 24-year-old Michael J Barraza of Unionville was northbound and ran off the right side of the road, he overcorrected and went off the left side of the road and the car overturned. The child died at the scene of the crash. The driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

