Two Arrests By Troopers In Area

Two arrests are reported for the area counties on Memorial Day.

At about 8:00 pm Monday, Troopers arrested 54-year-old Douglas Lindstrom of Quincy, IL in Linn County for alleged Driving While Revoked – 3rd offense. He was processed and released.

At about 10:00 pm Monday in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Jose A Tun-Martinez of Midwest City, OK for alleged DWI, speeding, careless and imprudent driving, no valid driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and no insurance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.