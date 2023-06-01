Seven Month Theft Investigation

Seven months of investigating thefts in the area resulted in Chillicothe Police receiving a search warrant for a location in the 200 block of East Third Street. That warrant was served just before 3:00 pm Wednesday. During the investigation, the police department located and seized several thousands of dollars in property potentially solving a majority of our theft cases taken over the past 7 months along with some cases with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding jurisdictions.

Deputies were called to the scene to assist with identifying some of the stolen items from their cases.

During this search, burglary tools were seized and suspects were identified, one is currently in custody on other charges.

The investigation continues and the Chillicothe Police Department has plans to continue follow-ups with other suspects and look for more property in this investigation.