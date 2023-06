The new Regional Youth Specialist will be joining the staff at the Livingston County MU Extension office. Scott Finley will be responsible for Livingston, Caldwell, Grundy, and Mercer Counties. His first day will be Monday, June 5th… which is also the day 4-H Staff arrives at Camp Crowder to prepare for the first week of 4-H Camp. That means Finley will be heading straight to camp.

