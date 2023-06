A Chillicothe woman, 34-year-old Stephanie Rae Standley was booked into the Clinton County Jail on five Livingston County warrants. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on 2022 charges of alleged possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Stealing, Speeding, and Peace Disturbance. There was also a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Standley is held with total bond on all warrants of $12,022