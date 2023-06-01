Special Election – Chillicothe 1st Ward

The final day for absentee voting for Chillicothe’s runoff election for the 1st Ward Council Seat is Monday. The special election will be Tuesday, June 6th.

Following the April 4th election, Incumbent Reed Dupy and challenger Dowell Kincaid were tied. A court-ordered recount confirmed the tie.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says absentee ballots for the runoff election are available at the County Clerk’s office, on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. They will have special hours Monday until 5:00 pm and the clerk’s office will be open on Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

If you have questions, call the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3.

On Tuesday, Chillicothe’s 1st Ward residents may cast a ballot at United Methodist Church Church, from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.