Muddy Creek Bridge & Log Jam

A log jam on Muddy Creek at the trestle for the City-owned railroad may soon be removed. The log jam and the trestle were discussed at this week’s City Council meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the council members favor the removal of the bridge

She says the bridge is becoming a liability for the city as there are people that use the bridge even though it is unsafe.

Frampton says the council could take action on the bridge and log jam at a meeting in June.

The project may be done at no charge, if the contractor can keep the bridge beams that would be removed.